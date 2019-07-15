$1.35 EPS Expected for Unum Group (UNM); Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Sentiment Is 1.36

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 103 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 76 decreased and sold equity positions in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 36.32 million shares, down from 36.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Advanced Energy Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 54 Increased: 76 New Position: 27.

Analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report $1.35 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $1.3 EPS. UNM’s profit would be $285.98M giving it 6.01 P/E if the $1.35 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, Unum Group’s analysts see 3.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $32.44. About 620,189 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PRICING OF IPO; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Unum Group Jr Subordinated Notes ‘BB+’; 21/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2058 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes; 26/03/2018 – Colonial Life launches dental and vision coverage; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX

Harvey Partners Llc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for 20,000 shares. Harber Asset Management Llc owns 95,800 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 1.17% invested in the company for 484,232 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.11% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 414,678 shares.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform power into various usable forms. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. It offers process power systems, including direct current , pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. It has a 18.1 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and solar applications, as well as in chemical processing, glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for various applications, including semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, industrial printing, and analytical x-ray systems.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 68,429 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) has declined 17.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Buyback Authorization Totals $91.5 Million; 15/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Signs Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics to Enhance Customer New Product Introduction Experience; 18/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN DECEMBER 2019; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Paul Oldham to Join as Chief Fincl Officer on May; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q EPS $1.16; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 27/03/2018 – Advanced Energy and Sager Electronics Sign Distribution Agreement, Expanding Access to Power Specialist Re

Analysts await Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 75.21% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.21 per share. AEIS’s profit will be $11.47M for 44.91 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AEIS) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “36 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Advanced Energy to Showcase Latest Semiconductor Solutions at SEMICON West 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Unum Group Put Volume Spikes After Bruising Bear Note – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Is Yielding 3.1% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Unum Group shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Lp invested in 43,048 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Incorporated stated it has 1.9% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Franklin Res Inc reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 829,395 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability holds 1.05 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Axa holds 504,018 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Atwood And Palmer owns 130,902 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 954,110 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Glenmede Na reported 0.1% stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 20,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 378,846 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Nomura Asset Mgmt, Japan-based fund reported 50,335 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Barclays Pcl reported 336,500 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Unum Group had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides group and individual disability insurance services and products primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $6.87 billion. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block divisions. It has a 13.32 P/E ratio. The firm offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.