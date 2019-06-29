$1.35 EPS Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF); 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK)

Analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to report $1.35 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 14.41% from last quarter’s $1.18 EPS. OMF’s profit would be $183.71 million giving it 6.26 P/E if the $1.35 EPS is correct. After having $1.37 EPS previously, OneMain Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -1.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.39M shares traded or 210.56% up from the average. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has declined 4.01% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OMF News: 18/04/2018 – First “Made on Main Street” Community Transformation Project Launches With Free Family Event in Goldsboro, North Carolina; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Springleaf Finance To B1, Onemain Financial To Ba3; Outlook Is Stable; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgn OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2 Prelim Rtgs; 02/05/2018 – ONEMAIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.18, EST. $1.12; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgn OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2 Rtgs; 08/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2; 24/04/2018 – OneMain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – OneMain Financial and Main Street America Announce “Made on Main Street”; 23/05/2018 – OneMain Entertainment Scheduled By Janney for May. 30

Among 4 analysts covering Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Shake Shack had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has "Buy" rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has "Buy" rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has "Neutral" rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with "Buy" on Tuesday, February 26.

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, shakes, wine, and other products. It has a 153.94 P/E ratio. As of December 28, 2016, it had 114 Shacks, including 64 domestic company-operated Shacks, 7 domestic licensed Shacks, and 43 international licensed Shacks.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance services and products. The company has market cap of $4.60 billion. The firm operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate divisions. It has a 9.69 P/E ratio. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans.

