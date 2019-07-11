$1.35 EPS Expected for Ingevity (NGVT); Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Lowered Owens Corning New (OC) Holding By $3.50 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Owens Corning New (OC) stake by 34.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 74,373 shares as Owens Corning New (OC)’s stock declined 9.32%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 140,627 shares with $6.63 million value, down from 215,000 last quarter. Owens Corning New now has $6.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 985,461 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – ON MAY 4, 2018, OWENS CORNING ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award

Analysts expect Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) to report $1.35 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 20.54% from last quarter’s $1.12 EPS. NGVT’s profit would be $56.49M giving it 18.58 P/E if the $1.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.99 EPS previously, Ingevity Corporation’s analysts see 36.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $100.34. About 131,666 shares traded. Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) has risen 15.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.42% the S&P500. Some Historical NGVT News: 16/05/2018 – INGEVITY TO INVEST $35M-$40M TO EXPAND CARBON ACTIVATION; 08/03/2018 – lngevity completes acquisition of Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals business; 16/05/2018 – INGEVITY TO BOOST CARBON ACTIVATION CAPACITY IN COVINGTON, VIRG; 02/05/2018 – NGVT NARROWS, RAISES MID-POINT FOR FY SALES, ADJ EBITDA VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – INGEVITY 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Ingevity at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Ingevity Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Ingevity 1Q EPS 72c; 09/05/2018 – Ingevity at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – INGEVITY – REPRESENTING AN INVESTMENT OF $35-40 MLN, PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY FALL OF 2019

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, down 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. OC’s profit will be $125.94 million for 12.02 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 186,925 shares to 355,239 valued at $17.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tapestry Inc stake by 717,920 shares and now owns 796,800 shares. Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 1.40M shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.02% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 504,947 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 5,375 were reported by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Susquehanna Gp Llp owns 5,416 shares. Long Pond LP accumulated 3.21 million shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 14,265 shares. Comerica National Bank owns 5,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 1.31M shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 12,963 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 50,706 were accumulated by Quantitative Invest Ltd Co. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 542,125 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Suntrust Banks holds 19,563 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 7,413 shares.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens Corning (OC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens-Corning had 15 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, May 16. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) on Thursday, June 27 to “Buy” rating.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.20 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. It has a 26.45 P/E ratio. The Performance Materials segment engineers, makes, and sells wood chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems.