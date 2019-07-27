$-1.34 EPS Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT); United Bancshares (UBOH) Has 0.8 Sentiment

Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report $-1.34 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.68 EPS change or 103.03% from last quarter’s $-0.66 EPS. After having $-1.07 EPS previously, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 25.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $149.37. About 379,794 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 04/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Launch of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer

United Bancshares Inc (UBOH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 4 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 5 cut down and sold their stakes in United Bancshares Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 586,406 shares, up from 566,133 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding United Bancshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

More important recent United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Quotes.Wsj.com published article titled: “UBOH Stock Price & News – United Bancshares Inc. – Wall Street Journal”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fulton Financial Still Floundering – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2018. More interesting news about United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champions For November 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products for individuals, businesses, and communities. The company has market cap of $76.21 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings and money market, demand deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 9.17 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans.

The stock increased 10.69% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 1,730 shares traded. United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) has risen 0.59% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.84% the S&P500.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.97% of its portfolio in United Bancshares, Inc. for 303,888 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 57,500 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 43,930 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,197 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $24.19 million activity. Howton David T also sold $4.20M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares. $2.10M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was sold by Cumbo Alexander on Friday, February 1. 65,000 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares with value of $8.47 million were sold by Mahatme Sandesh.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 12,683 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Swiss National Bank reported 122,100 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 1.15M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 24,598 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tekla Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Waddell And Reed Financial Inc stated it has 1.05 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 8,000 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 9,498 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Earnest Partners Lc stated it has 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Century Inc stated it has 378,407 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 6.19 million shares.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $11.08 billion. The firm offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy , which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD.

Among 15 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.