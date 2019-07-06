$1.34 EPS Expected for MetLife, Inc. (MET); DNP Select Income Fund (DNP)’s Sentiment Is 1.62

Analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report $1.34 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 3.08% from last quarter’s $1.3 EPS. MET’s profit would be $1.26B giving it 9.46 P/E if the $1.34 EPS is correct. After having $1.48 EPS previously, MetLife, Inc.’s analysts see -9.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 2.20 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’

DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.13, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 55 funds increased and opened new positions, while 34 sold and reduced their stakes in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 8.38 million shares, up from 7.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding DNP Select Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 27 Increased: 38 New Position: 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MetLife, Inc. shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,300 were accumulated by Oarsman Cap Inc. American Assets Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 64,304 shares. Capital Management Assoc reported 0.48% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability holds 12.60M shares. Bb&T holds 0.09% or 112,719 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One accumulated 457,839 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cap Advsrs Ltd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,058 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 0.29% or 26,326 shares. Cwm Lc holds 1,254 shares. First United Bank & Trust Trust owns 33,982 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,840 shares stake. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% or 478 shares. 1.06 million were accumulated by Waddell And Reed Fincl. Lpl Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 190,606 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 19,981 shares.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $47.74 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 9.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MetLife had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 12. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 16. UBS maintained the shares of MET in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $66.01 million activity.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. holds 0.76% of its portfolio in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. for 74,976 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 207,937 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Patten Group Inc. has 0.33% invested in the company for 65,821 shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Capital Partners Inc. has invested 0.29% in the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 55,100 shares.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $3.56 billion. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.