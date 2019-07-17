$1.33 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (INDB); Alpine Investment Management Has Cut By $2.74 Million Its Kingstone Cos (KINS) Holding

Analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report $1.33 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $1.14 EPS. INDB’s profit would be $45.63M giving it 13.66 P/E if the $1.33 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, Independent Bank Corp.’s analysts see 2.31% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $72.67. About 66,722 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has risen 5.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Anticipates Acquisition Will Be About 10c Accretive to Its 2019 Earnings

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) stake by 98.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 195,794 shares as Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS)’s stock declined 41.63%. The Alpine Investment Management Llc holds 2,768 shares with $41,000 value, down from 198,562 last quarter. Kingstone Cos Inc now has $96.10 million valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 117,202 shares traded or 8.94% up from the average. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $4.63M for 5.19 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 47% – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Reminds Kingstone Companies, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit â€“ KINS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zuora, Inc. (ZUO), Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS), & Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Announcement – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kingstone Companies, Inc. – KINS – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS), ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (CCIH) & Zuora, Inc. (ZUO)- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Announement – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $424,268 activity. GOLDSTEIN BARRY sold $28,350 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) on Wednesday, January 16. Tupper Floyd R had bought 2,000 shares worth $16,350. HAFT JAY M bought $17,000 worth of stock.

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 3.95 million shares to 10.18M valued at $122.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) stake by 158,681 shares and now owns 5.22M shares. Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acr Alpine Capital Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 40,801 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 3,104 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% or 34,205 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 10,724 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 40,400 shares. Foundry Prtn Lc invested in 0.21% or 348,788 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Liability holds 0% or 151 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 489,713 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Punch Assocs Management Inc owns 200,500 shares. Sit Associate owns 7,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation accumulated 20,001 shares. Kennedy Capital Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 87,843 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested in 7,300 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $360,887 activity. JONES KEVIN J sold $160,740 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. 1,050 shares were sold by ODDLEIFSON CHRISTOPHER, worth $83,169 on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Great Western Bancorp to acquire trust assets of Independent Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for INDB – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking services and products to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 15.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans.