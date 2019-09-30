$1.33 EPS Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP); Gee Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sellers Increased By 9.91% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report $1.33 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 10.83% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. ADP’s profit would be $576.82M giving it 30.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS is correct. After having $1.14 EPS previously, Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $161.65. About 494,509 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119

Gee Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) had an increase of 9.91% in short interest. JOB’s SI was 12,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.91% from 11,100 shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Gee Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s short sellers to cover JOB’s short positions. The SI to Gee Group Inc’s float is 0.14%. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.76. About 458 shares traded. GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) has declined 76.88% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.88% the S&P500. Some Historical JOB News: 16/05/2018 – GEE GROUP SAYS QTRLY REVENUE WAS ABOUT $39.9 MLN VS $21.6 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Tdam Usa Inc. Exits Position in GEE Group; 18/04/2018 – GEE SAYS PACT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF IT PAK PROJECT AT THANE PLANT; 18/04/2018 – GEE LTD GEE.BO – APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR EXECUTING MOU WITH AVION INVESTMENTS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF IT PAK PROJECT AT THANE PLANT; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEE Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOB); 16/05/2018 – GEE GROUP INC – QTRLY BASIC SHR LOSS $0.28; 18/04/2018 GEE TO ENTER INTO PACT WITH AVION INVESTMENTS

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 7.15% above currents $161.65 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.11 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. It has a 30.85 P/E ratio. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients.

Gee Group Inc. provides staffing services in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.53 million. The firm offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides data entry assistants, who offer electronic medical record services for emergency departments, specialty physician practices, and clinics.

