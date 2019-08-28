$-1.32 EPS Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND); Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Trimmed Coca (KO) Stake By $455,860

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report $-1.32 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.66 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.66 EPS. After having $-1.41 EPS previously, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s analysts see -6.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $112.5. About 193,151 shares traded. Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has risen 73.22% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ASND News: 28/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 195.4 MLN COMPARED TO EUR 180.3 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Adds Ascendis Pharma A/S; 28/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – RARE DISEASE ENDOCRINOLOGY PIPELINE ADVANCES, WITH SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES ANTICIPATED OVER NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 20/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S ASND.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Dosing of First Subjects in Phase 1 Trial of TransCon CNP; 29/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S ASND.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $37; 23/04/2018 – NODELMAN SAYS ASCENDIS PHARMA WORTH $289/SHARE AT SOHN CONF; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE: PLANS TO INCREASE TRANSCON FLIGHTS FROM L.A. BASIN; 19/03/2018 Ascendis Pharma Announces Two Posters on Rare Disease Pipeline Programs at ENDO 2018

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased Coca (KO) stake by 27.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 9,910 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa holds 25,970 shares with $1.22 million value, down from 35,880 last quarter. Coca now has $233.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 11.66M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $5.28 billion. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Among 6 analysts covering Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ascendis Pharma has $22300 highest and $132 lowest target. $169.33’s average target is 50.52% above currents $112.5 stock price. Ascendis Pharma had 16 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) on Friday, April 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ASND in report on Friday, May 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Sunday, March 24 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 25. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.43 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

