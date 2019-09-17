$1.30 EPS Expected for The Progressive (PGR); First Community (FCCO) Sentiment Is 0.96

Analysts expect The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report $1.30 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 17.20% from last quarter’s $1.57 EPS. PGR’s profit would be $760.04 million giving it 14.12 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.66 EPS previously, The Progressive Corporation’s analysts see -21.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 3.75M shares traded or 36.31% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22

First Community Corp (FCCO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.96, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 23 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 24 sold and decreased holdings in First Community Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 3.11 million shares, down from 3.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Community Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 12 Increased: 16 New Position: 7.

More notable recent First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could First Community Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FCCO) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Gained 65% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why First Community Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FCCO) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Community Corporation (FCCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $14,792 activity.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 2.38% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation for 313,782 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Llc owns 179,029 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutler Capital Management Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 38,348 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 92,096 shares.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking services and products to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $147.04 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposits.

The stock increased 1.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 16,294 shares traded. First Community Corporation (FCCO) has declined 22.32% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c

Analysts await First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FCCO’s profit will be $2.59 million for 14.20 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by First Community Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $42.91 billion. The Company’s Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. It has a 13.4 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles.