$1.30 EPS Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT); Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust Has 1.17 Sentiment

Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 14 funds opened new and increased positions, while 12 cut down and sold their stock positions in Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust. The funds in our database now hold: 1.19 million shares, down from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report $1.30 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 14.04% from last quarter’s $1.14 EPS. ESNT’s profit would be $127.89M giving it 9.23 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, Essent Group Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 151,383 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 32.95% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Essent Group Ltd. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 138,813 are held by Parametric Portfolio Ltd. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 276,721 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Westfield Cap Mngmt Company Limited Partnership has 1.47 million shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 24,763 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Com owns 10,130 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Comm Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Vanguard Gru invested in 9.24 million shares. Fj Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 0.26% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Axa reported 160,000 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Blackrock reported 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Schroder Invest Mgmt reported 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Amalgamated Bank holds 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 13,935 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.30 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Gibbons Mary Lourdes sold $369,030 worth of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 9,000 shares. Cashmer Jeff sold $934,500 worth of stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. The firm also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It has a 9.71 P/E ratio. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 26,319 shares traded. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) has risen 1.40% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.03% the S&P500.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $156.48 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 26.32 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust for 85,894 shares. Provise Management Group Llc owns 126,657 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 80,690 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has invested 0.03% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,380 shares.