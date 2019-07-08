$1.29 EPS Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (POST); CDTI ADVANCED MATERIALS COMMON (CDTI) Shorts Raised By 145.83%

CDTI ADVANCED MATERIALS INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:CDTI) had an increase of 145.83% in short interest. CDTI’s SI was 5,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 145.83% from 2,400 shares previously. With 14,700 avg volume, 0 days are for CDTI ADVANCED MATERIALS INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:CDTI)’s short sellers to cover CDTI’s short positions. The stock decreased 12.83% or $0.0449 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3051. About 1,472 shares traded. CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) has declined 90.62% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.05% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report $1.29 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 21.70% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. POST’s profit would be $94.57 million giving it 20.86 P/E if the $1.29 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, Post Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 0.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $107.63. About 213,651 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7

CDTI Advanced Materials, Inc. provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, Sweden, France, Japan, Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $1.24 million. The Company’s catalyst products include diesel oxidation catalysts, catalyzed diesel particulate filters, and selective catalytic reduction catalysts for emissions control from diesel engine applications; and three-way catalysts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides powder materials under the BMARS, Spinel, and MPC names for use in catalyst products for emission control from gasoline engines; and catalyst products for the control of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, particulate matter, and nitrogen oxide in light and heavy duty applications, as well as for energy applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Post Holdings, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 41,619 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 0.36% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 43,200 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Michigan-based Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Moreover, Starr Intll Communications has 1.59% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 36,511 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 6,992 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 1.04M were accumulated by Renaissance Limited Liability Company. Retail Bank Of America De owns 633,180 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Com owns 1,941 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 94,154 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.01% or 50,594 shares.

