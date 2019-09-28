$1.29 EPS Expected for Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR); Cardinal Capital Management Lifted Its Trinity Inds (TRN) Position

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) stake by 2.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc acquired 27,080 shares as Trinity Inds Inc (TRN)’s stock declined 9.47%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 1.01 million shares with $20.96 million value, up from 983,162 last quarter. Trinity Inds Inc now has $2.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 882,730 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 06/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Trinity Capital Corporation; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 22/03/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Continue their Expansion into Georgia; 07/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPANY EPS, EXCLUDING SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION COSTS ABOUT $1.20 TO $1.40; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 09/03/2018 – Japan’s ldemitsu acquires Australia’s Trinity Petroleum Services; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – ON MARCH 15, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDED WAREHOUSE LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND AVAILABILITY OF FACILITY THROUGH MARCH 15, 2021

Analysts expect Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report $1.29 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 4.88% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. GWR’s profit would be $73.49M giving it 21.45 P/E if the $1.29 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s analysts see 25.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.67. About 367,096 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CEO of Dallas-based Trinity Industries to retire – Dallas Business Journal” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Retirement of Timothy R. Wallace as Chief Executive Officer and President – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Trinity Industries’s (NYSE:TRN) Painful 56% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) stake by 674,710 shares to 1.41M valued at $53.33M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) stake by 371,979 shares and now owns 637,450 shares. J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold TRN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Valueact Hldgs Ltd Partnership reported 4.74% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Company holds 0.07% or 21,035 shares in its portfolio. 16,427 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The invested in 211,865 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 1.30 million shares. Hrt Financial Lc holds 0.07% or 50,217 shares in its portfolio. 453,000 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Kempen Cap Management Nv reported 404,057 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Ameriprise holds 0% or 347,273 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 83,816 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 4,261 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity. $12.69M worth of stock was bought by Boze Brandon B on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold Genesee & Wyoming Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning reported 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 292,106 shares. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.6% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 171,348 shares. Hexavest accumulated 1,242 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluestein R H And owns 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 3,500 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 2.7% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Int Investors holds 0.01% or 259,700 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 312,669 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 11,995 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0.02% or 92,738 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.03% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 16,791 shares. Sei Investments owns 152,855 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Blair William Il holds 0.02% or 28,644 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab reported 363,694 shares stake.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and leases freight railroads. The company has market cap of $6.31 billion. It operates through three divisions: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. It has a 29.97 P/E ratio. The firm transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gwr Shareholder Class Action: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Against Genesee & Wyoming Inc. â€“ GWR – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Genesee & Wyoming Statement on Aurizon Complaint – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “GWR, TYPE Shareholder Class Actions: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Actions Against Genesee & Wyoming Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. â€“ GWR, TYPE – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.