$1.28 EPS Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH); PROBE METALS ORDINARY SHARES (PROBF) Shorts Down By 0.59%

Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report $1.28 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 5.79% from last quarter’s $1.21 EPS. NCLH’s profit would be $275.70M giving it 9.16 P/E if the $1.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s analysts see 54.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 2.84M shares traded or 26.91% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F

PROBE METALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PROBF) had a decrease of 0.59% in short interest. PROBF’s SI was 16,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.59% from 17,000 shares previously. With 118,500 avg volume, 0 days are for PROBE METALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PROBF)’s short sellers to cover PROBF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.0169 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8869. About 43,100 shares traded or 4.24% up from the average. Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Probe Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $104.98 million. The Company’s principal property is the Val-dÂ’Or East Gold Project, which includes approximately 655 claims covering an area of 25,149 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Something Seems To Be Brewing At Alexandria Minerals – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2018.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for NCLH – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.