$1.28 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX); Maple Capital Management Has Raised Marathon Pete (MPC) Position

Maple Capital Management Inc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 39.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc acquired 13,600 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 47,638 shares with $2.85M value, up from 34,038 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $35.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 3.17 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE

Analysts expect Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to report $1.28 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 15.32% from last quarter’s $1.11 EPS. IBTX’s profit would be $55.89M giving it 10.87 P/E if the $1.28 EPS is correct. After having $1.19 EPS previously, Independent Bank Group, Inc.’s analysts see 7.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 62,409 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 14/03/2018 – Dir Smith Gifts 783 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4%, EST. 3.89%; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ABOUT 6.5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.65 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $555,137 activity. TAYLOR PAUL W sold $669,850 worth of stock or 12,667 shares. The insider Hobart Brian E bought 1,790 shares worth $100,061. $14,652 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) was bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn on Wednesday, May 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Independent Bank Group, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Advsr reported 0.04% stake. Penn Management reported 0.39% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 834 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Communication has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 5,145 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Us Bank De holds 0% or 9,646 shares. Vanguard Incorporated accumulated 3.02 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,989 shares. Sei accumulated 494 shares. Summit Creek Limited Liability Co owns 279,879 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 4,834 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 5,764 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter has 10,772 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $82 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, January 10, the company rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) was bought by ROHR JAMES E on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Associates holds 0.71% or 76,120 shares. Aviance Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Icon Advisers Communications stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd invested in 7,906 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.07% or 4,500 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hanson & Doremus Investment reported 1,836 shares. Roosevelt Gru has invested 1.62% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Castleark Mgmt Lc owns 137,903 shares. Mitchell Grp accumulated 37,810 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Country Trust National Bank invested in 10,506 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 839,668 shares. Martin Invest Lc stated it has 1.91% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The California-based Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).