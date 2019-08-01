$1.28 EPS Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG); 5 Analysts Covering Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Thursday, March 14 report. See Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $87.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $87.0000 New Target: $93.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $93.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $86 Maintain

Analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report $1.28 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.76% from last quarter’s $1.33 EPS. ECPG’s profit would be $39.63 million giving it 7.03 P/E if the $1.28 EPS is correct. After having $1.46 EPS previously, Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s analysts see -12.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 323,846 shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 83C, EST. $1.03; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 26/04/2018 – Encore Capital Group Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity for Largest-Ever Global Volunteer Day

Among 2 analysts covering Encore Capital (NASDAQ:ECPG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encore Capital had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Thursday, February 28.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ECPG vs. CACC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Encore Capital Group to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7 – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “All Banking Eyes Are On FinTech – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Encore Capital Group, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 13,291 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company accumulated 453,490 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 169,579 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Alyeska Inv Group Limited Partnership invested in 52,026 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 43,631 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 64,751 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 8,204 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 400 shares. James Investment invested 0.04% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 50,430 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 1,472 shares stake.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity. JCF III Europe Holdings L.P. sold $45.26 million worth of stock or 1.50M shares.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for clients across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The firm purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It has a 7.48 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Abbott Laboratories Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “With Earnings On Tap, A Stir In This Leveraged Pharmaceuticals ETF – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold Abbott Laboratories shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman Associate reported 129,922 shares stake. Seabridge Inv Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). House Lc invested in 47,039 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Weybosset Management Ltd holds 4,600 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Phocas Financial invested in 0.04% or 4,360 shares. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 2,446 shares. 40,310 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 15,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Gould Asset Ltd Liability Co Ca holds 4,843 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Syntal Capital Partners Limited Liability Company has 1.08% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 29,896 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.28% or 1.03M shares. 12,638 were accumulated by Df Dent. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price owns 129,254 shares. Roanoke Asset Management New York owns 57,080 shares.