$1.28 EPS Expected for Camden Property Trust (CPT); Beaconlight Capital Lowered By $7.68 Million Its Agilent Technologies (Call) (A) Position

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (A) stake by 49.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 103,770 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 104,300 shares with $7.79M value, down from 208,070 last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) now has $24.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 1.60M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE

Analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report $1.28 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. CPT’s profit would be $123.94 million giving it 21.63 P/E if the $1.28 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, Camden Property Trust’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $110.77. About 363,571 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $10.73 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 67.58 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities.

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Camden Property Trust Prices $300 Million 3.350% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2049 – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Camden’s Sun Belt Value Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Camden Property Trust shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And Com holds 0.06% or 115,200 shares. Moreover, First Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Johnson Counsel has invested 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Moreover, Van Eck Assocs Corp has 0.01% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 22,277 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Wells Fargo Mn reported 336,031 shares. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 1.12% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Ent Svcs Corp stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adelante Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 729,463 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.08% or 46,119 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 330,091 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 70 shares. Cls Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,202 shares. Cwm Limited Com stated it has 44 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt owns 0.13% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 89,602 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Camden Property Trust has $112 highest and $10900 lowest target. $111’s average target is 0.21% above currents $110.77 stock price. Camden Property Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CPT in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Wsj.com published: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “How a single index card helps the president of the New York Stock Exchange keep her chaotic day in check – Business Insider” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Foxbusiness.com‘s news article titled: “Melania Trump rings opening bell at NYSE – Fox Business” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century Companies Inc invested in 0.3% or 4.09 million shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 6,761 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 9,351 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Llc reported 25,599 shares. Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% or 108 shares. 59,395 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 8,091 were reported by Brown Advisory. Schroder Management Group invested in 17,041 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Co invested in 309,825 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Iberiabank invested 0.28% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Calamos Advsr Ltd reported 475,614 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 405,568 shares.