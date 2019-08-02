$1.27 EPS Expected for adidas AG (ADDYY); Argent Trust Company Lowered By $459,525 Its Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Holding

Analysts expect adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to report $1.27 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.10% from last quarter’s $1.22 EPS. ADDYY’s profit would be $511.77 million giving it 32.17 P/E if the $1.27 EPS is correct. After having $1.80 EPS previously, adidas AG’s analysts see -29.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.49% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $163.43. About 152,708 shares traded or 382.05% up from the average. adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Argent Trust Company decreased Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) stake by 66.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company sold 6,127 shares as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Argent Trust Company holds 3,120 shares with $236,000 value, down from 9,247 last quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada now has $111.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 731,354 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 12/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$32 FROM C$31; 08/05/2018 – ENERGEN CORP EGN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $24; 04/05/2018 – GDS HOLDINGS LTD GDS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 25/04/2018 – Horizn Knowledge Platform Capabilities That Facilitate RBC’s Digital Activation Strategy Recognized By Celent With A Model; 16/03/2018 – RBC Correspondent and Advisor Services awarded Best Innovative Client Solution at the Family Wealth Report Awards 2018; 11/05/2018 – RBC to provide financing for £2.2bn ZPG buyout; 27/03/2018 – RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF Closes Below 200D-MA; 11/05/2018 – PRESIDIO INC PSDO.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – BOOHOO.COM PLC BOOH.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 125P

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.45B for 11.44 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company increased Ishares (IJH) stake by 6,488 shares to 80,250 valued at $15.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) stake by 11,199 shares and now owns 22,090 shares. International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $65.86 billion. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas and Reebok brands. It has a 36.7 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in wholesale, retail, and e-commerce business activities related to the distribution of adidas and Reebok products to retail and end customers.