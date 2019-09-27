$1.26 EPS Expected for WD-40 Company (WDFC); Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

Among 4 analysts covering Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zogenix has $68 highest and $48 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 41.33% above currents $41.57 stock price. Zogenix had 7 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. See Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) latest ratings:

Analysts expect WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report $1.26 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 22.33% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. WDFC’s profit would be $17.61 million giving it 36.39 P/E if the $1.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, WD-40 Company’s analysts see -3.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $183.41. About 42,183 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older.

