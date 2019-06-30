$1.26 EPS Expected for Fair Isaac (FICO); CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Covered By 4 Bulls

Analysts expect Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report $1.26 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 17.76% from last quarter’s $1.07 EPS. FICO’s profit would be $36.53M giving it 62.31 P/E if the $1.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.02 EPS previously, Fair Isaac Corporation’s analysts see 23.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.95% or $11.92 during the last trading session, reaching $314.02. About 374,697 shares traded or 64.75% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication

Among 4 analysts covering CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CECO Environmental had 8 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Maxim Group. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, June 11. FBR Capital initiated it with “Buy” rating and $9.5 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. See CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) latest ratings:

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Michael McLaughlin Joins FICO as Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PSECU Leverages FICO Technology to Enhance Member Experiences – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Momo Inc (MOMO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Fair Isaac Corporation shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Lp stated it has 2,728 shares. Ariel Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% or 165,795 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 4,351 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 2,677 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Com holds 0.08% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 19,922 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 483 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Lc owns 0.09% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 309,685 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 5,354 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 219,106 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & Communications has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 456 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank invested in 0% or 200 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 977 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $31000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $10.14 million activity. Huyard Wayne Elliot also sold $1.18 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares. $1.95 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares were sold by Wehmann James M. Shares for $1.91M were sold by Wells Stuart. $2.32 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) was sold by Scadina Mark R. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $470,767 was sold by Leonard Michael S.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $9.10 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 63.37 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.

More notable recent CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why CECO Environmental (CECE) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Should Know About CECO Environmental Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CECE) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CECE vs. SMED: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying CECO Environmental Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks That Survived May’s Market Mayhem – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

The stock increased 2.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 147,254 shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 58.51% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 09/05/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 23% to 15 Days; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $168.9 MLN AS COMPARED WITH $197.0 MLN ON DECEMBER 31, 2016

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold CECO Environmental Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 22.49 million shares or 0.79% more from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0% or 5,378 shares. The Michigan-based Seizert Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Moreover, Heartland Advsrs has 0.19% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Citadel Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 31,173 shares. D E Shaw & Company holds 0% or 202,500 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 81,794 shares. Bard Associate holds 0.04% or 11,725 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 13,396 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% or 184,177 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). 836 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 22,790 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 112,226 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 6,337 shares or 0% of all its holdings.