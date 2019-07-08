$1.26 EPS Expected for Fair Isaac (FICO); 2 Analysts Bullish Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)

Among 6 analysts covering Drax Group PLC (LON:DRX), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Drax Group PLC had 12 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) rating on Friday, March 22. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and GBX 325 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) on Wednesday, February 6 with “Top Pick” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 28 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 4 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of DRX in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has “Top Pick” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, February 15. HSBC downgraded it to “Hold” rating and GBX 380 target in Monday, March 25 report. See Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) latest ratings:

04/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 400.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 333.00 Downgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 280.00 Initiates Starts

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 400.00 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 420.00 New Target: GBX 380.00 Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 420.00 New Target: GBX 325.00 Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 320.00 New Target: GBX 312.00 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 373.00 New Target: GBX 320.00 Downgrade

Analysts expect Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report $1.26 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 17.76% from last quarter’s $1.07 EPS. FICO’s profit would be $36.53M giving it 66.02 P/E if the $1.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.02 EPS previously, Fair Isaac Corporation’s analysts see 23.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $332.72. About 7,185 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300 target in Monday, March 11 report. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. Wehmann James M sold $1.95M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Tuesday, January 8. Shares for $1.18 million were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot. The insider Scadina Mark R sold $2.32M. Wells Stuart sold 9,000 shares worth $1.91M. $470,767 worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares were sold by Leonard Michael S.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $9.65 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 67.15 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Fair Isaac Corporation shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 1,830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,925 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 19,693 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0% or 115 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 14,300 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 89,305 shares. Newbrook Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 473,982 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 170 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Com L L C has invested 1.52% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Riverhead Limited Liability accumulated 4,240 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 3.45M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 2,494 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.09% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 359,147 shares. Adirondack Trust Company stated it has 15 shares.

The stock decreased 0.51% or GBX 1.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 275.2. About 273,010 shares traded. Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.