$1.26 EPS Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN); Last Week Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Coverage

Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report $1.26 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 6.78% from last quarter’s $1.18 EPS. BECN’s profit would be $86.46M giving it 7.32 P/E if the $1.26 EPS is correct. After having $-0.45 EPS previously, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s analysts see -380.00% EPS growth. It closed at $36.9 lastly. It is down 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07

Among 2 analysts covering Indivior (LON:INDV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Indivior had 2 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 18 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Numis Securities. See Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) latest ratings:

18/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 118.00 New Target: GBX 114.00 Downgrade

05/02/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Maintain

The stock decreased 1.13% or GBX 0.55 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 48.25. About 2.39M shares traded. Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells buprenorphine prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence worldwide. The company has market cap of 352.25 million GBP. The companyÂ’s product candidates focus on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and CNS disorders/schizophrenia. It has a 1.42 P/E ratio. It markets and promotes SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, March 26 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Raymond James. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) earned “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, February 25.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W had bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634. 4.63M Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares with value of $158.08M were bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,400 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bank Of. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,258 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 32,550 were reported by Morgan Stanley. North Star Management invested in 0% or 205 shares. Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Stephens Incorporated Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 165,174 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 97,467 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 217 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 17 shares. Alliancebernstein L P owns 96,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 4.78 million shares. Sei Investments Commerce reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Amer Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).