$1.25 EPS Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF); Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Decreased By $67.80 Million Its Crown Holdings (Call) (CCK) Position

Analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) to report $1.25 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.17% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. T_SLF’s profit would be $738.80 million giving it 11.00 P/E if the $1.25 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s analysts see 4.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 903,527 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Canada Adds Sun Life Financial; 02/05/2018 – PBOC END-APRIL OUTSTANDING SLF 39.1B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive; 23/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q EPS C$1.09; 16/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S DOIRE LEAVES TO JOIN SUN LIFE’S PRIME ADVISORS; 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – KC Royals pitcher Brad Keller closes Sun Life Home Run to Health youth fitness program with free game tickets for kids; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – ALIGNING INTERNATIONAL HIGH NET WORTH LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH ITS SLF ASIA BUSINESS GROUP; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE SAYS DOIRE WILL BE PRESIDENT OF PRIME ADVISORS

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (CCK) stake by 93.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.26M shares as Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (CCK)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 93,100 shares with $5.08M value, down from 1.35 million last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc (Call) now has $8.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 1.37 million shares traded or 11.89% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sun Life Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake in BentallGreenOak – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sun Life’s SLC seeks private debt acquisition – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Is It To Be A Canadian Dividend Investor? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “How to Add Safe Global Exposure to Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides protection and wealth services and products to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.51 billion. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, and Sun Life Financial Asia divisions. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 51,745 shares. Dupont Cap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 134,912 shares. Moreover, Utd Service Automobile Association has 0.04% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 314,269 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 18,020 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Llc reported 2.54% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 12.50 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Piedmont Investment Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,504 shares. Alps Advisors holds 7,373 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Firefly Value Ltd Partnership holds 8.74% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) Ltd invested in 30,305 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.50M shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 3,857 are owned by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability. The New York-based Element Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Among 2 analysts covering Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Holdings had 5 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.00M for 10.09 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Crown Within Striking Distance Of Attaining Its Emissions Reduction Goal – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.