$1.25 EPS Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC); Ebix (EBIX) Sellers Increased By 0.13% Their Shorts

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) had an increase of 0.13% in short interest. EBIX’s SI was 7.37 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.13% from 7.36M shares previously. With 251,000 avg volume, 29 days are for Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s short sellers to cover EBIX’s short positions. The SI to Ebix Inc’s float is 32.52%. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 162,212 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c

Analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report $1.25 EPS on July, 18 before the open.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 5.93% from last quarter’s $1.18 EPS. EWBC’s profit would be $179.16 million giving it 9.35 P/E if the $1.25 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, East West Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 7.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 323,793 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold East West Bancorp, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System reported 27,240 shares stake. Bokf Na reported 28,697 shares stake. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company reported 105,292 shares stake. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 13,521 shares. Ameritas Prns reported 0.09% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 14,137 shares. Shell Asset invested 0.08% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Comerica National Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Petrus Trust Commerce Lta reported 0.04% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 260,950 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 97,600 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Charter Tru accumulated 18,097 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rech reported 0.06% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Putnam Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 103,158 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 4,675 shares.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Conformis Secures Up to $30 Million in Debt Financing and $3 Million in Equity Financing from Innovatus Life Sciences and East West Bank – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : SSW, GE, ORCL, MPC, MSFT, F, QCOM, STT, AMD, FB, HBAN, EWBC – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $100,114 activity. $100,114 worth of stock was sold by Estrada Rudolph on Monday, January 28.

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company has market cap of $6.70 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It has a 10.05 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services.

Among 2 analysts covering Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ebix Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. It has a 17.25 P/E ratio. The firm operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty insurance.

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Hibbett Sports, Ebix, and Paysign Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ebix Commences EbixCash IPO Process while Targeting a Q2 2020 IPO – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Ebix, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ebix Inc (EBIX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ebix Successfully Expands the A.D.A.M. Health Services Business to India with Key Healthcare Client Wins – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Ebix, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 14,933 shares in its portfolio. Trellus Ltd holds 9,500 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 132,767 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 13,316 shares. First Manhattan reported 1,900 shares. Delaware-based Ashford Mgmt has invested 3.37% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). State Teachers Retirement System reported 28,727 shares. Moreover, Highland Capital L P has 0.05% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 17,100 shares. American Intl Grp owns 17,942 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs holds 52,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 77,290 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Affinity Inv Advisors Lc holds 4,359 shares. Cadian Cap L P has invested 0.35% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 102,992 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.