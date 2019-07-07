$1.25 EPS Expected for Centene (CNC); Coatue Management Increased Intuit (INTU) Position

Coatue Management Llc increased Intuit (INTU) stake by 442.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc acquired 913,339 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 6.37%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 1.12M shares with $292.67 million value, up from 206,244 last quarter. Intuit now has $70.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $270.54. About 895,216 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Analysts expect Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report $1.25 EPS on July, 23 before the open.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 38.89% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. CNC’s profit would be $516.71M giving it 10.30 P/E if the $1.25 EPS is correct. After having $1.39 EPS previously, Centene Corporation’s analysts see -10.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $280 target in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 24 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $254 target in Friday, February 22 report. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of INTU in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 24.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Intuit (INTU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.87% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Utah Retirement has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Thomas J Herzfeld holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis invested 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Jensen Inv Mngmt holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 753,225 shares. The Massachusetts-based Middleton And Incorporated Ma has invested 0.83% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Inc invested in 0.14% or 3,600 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.1% or 902,764 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 4,475 shares. Ftb Inc reported 1,150 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 31,990 shares for 3.82% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset LP holds 304,289 shares. Jasper Ridge Limited Partnership invested 0.39% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Waddell And Reed Financial stated it has 0.8% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 603,604 shares.

Coatue Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 2.24 million shares to 3.11 million valued at $568.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Shake Shack Inc stake by 11,442 shares and now owns 6,564 shares. Shopify Inc was reduced too.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.28 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 19.76 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold Centene Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Ameritas has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Psagot House Limited accumulated 0.01% or 3,238 shares. Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability stated it has 134,513 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 7,600 are owned by Spirit Of America Mgmt New York. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.43% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 565,364 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1.14% or 659,316 shares. Fiduciary Comm accumulated 35,674 shares. Toth Advisory Corp holds 480 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.05% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.22% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 1.10M shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability invested in 2,020 shares. Pinebridge Invests L P holds 2,638 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited reported 2.08M shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.01M shares. Trexquant Invest L P accumulated 160,769 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Centene had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, May 10. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centene boosts stake on Spanish healthcare provider to 90% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Mosaic, Centene and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Centene (CNC) Announces Purchase of Expanded Stake In Ribera Salud – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity. $500,000 worth of stock was sold by Schwaneke Jeffrey A. on Tuesday, January 15.