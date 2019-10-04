$1.25 EPS Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI); Liberty All Star Growth Fund Has 1.13 Sentiment

Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 18 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 16 sold and reduced their stock positions in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 4.66 million shares, down from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to report $1.25 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.57% from last quarter’s $1.27 EPS. CPRI’s profit would be $189.52 million giving it 5.82 P/E if the $1.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, Capri Holdings Limited’s analysts see 31.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 1.29M shares traded. Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has declined 46.21% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. for 132,412 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 205,400 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.13% invested in the company for 1.20 million shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Stratford Consulting Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 13,868 shares.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $219.08 million. It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. It has a 7.09 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock increased 1.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 32,729 shares traded. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. The company has market cap of $4.42 billion. It operates in four divisions: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. It has a 10.97 P/E ratio. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.