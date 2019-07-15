$1.24 EPS Expected for goeasy Ltd. (GSY); Gates Industrial Plc Ordinary Shares (GTES) Shorts Raised By 9.61%

Analysts expect goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) to report $1.24 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 51.22% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. T_GSY’s profit would be $17.96 million giving it 11.03 P/E if the $1.24 EPS is correct. After having $1.18 EPS previously, goeasy Ltd.’s analysts see 5.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 29,207 shares traded. goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Gates Industrial Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GTES) had an increase of 9.61% in short interest. GTES’s SI was 3.22 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.61% from 2.94M shares previously. With 453,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Gates Industrial Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GTES)’s short sellers to cover GTES’s short positions. The SI to Gates Industrial Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 14.26%. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 477,597 shares traded. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) has declined 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GTES News: 14/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC GTES.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 13/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC- QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.47; 05/03/2018 MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Gates Industrial Corp. Plc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gates Industrial Corporation plc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTES); 13/03/2018 – Gates Industrial Full Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results Posted on investors.gates.com; 16/04/2018 – Gates Industrial to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Gates Industrial 4Q Net $118.8M; 02/05/2018 – Gates Industrial 1Q EPS 9c; 13/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC – QTRLY SHR $0.47 FROM CONT OPS; 02/05/2018 – Gates Industrial 1Q Net $29.3M

goeasy Ltd. provides goods and alternative financial services that enhance the lives of everyday Canadians. The company has market cap of $792.31 million. It operates through two divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. It has a 13.76 P/E ratio. The easyfinancial segment provides short-term unsecured consumer loans and related financial services, such as loan protection plans, home and auto benefit plans, and credit monitoring services.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. The Company’s power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. It has a 3.9 P/E ratio. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts.