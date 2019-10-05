$1.24 EPS Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG); NN Has 0.84 Sentiment

Analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report $1.24 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 29.14% from last quarter’s $1.75 EPS. EOG’s profit would be $709.45M giving it 14.30 P/E if the $1.24 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, EOG Resources, Inc.’s analysts see -5.34% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 2.48M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN

NN Inc (NNBR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.89, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 37 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 44 decreased and sold their holdings in NN Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 34.20 million shares, down from 34.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding NN Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 28 New Position: 9.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $9300 lowest target. $100.57’s average target is 41.81% above currents $70.92 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, August 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $10300 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9500 target in Friday, October 4 report. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $40.58 billion. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 11.53 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EOG Resources, Inc. shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NNBR’s profit will be $13.13M for 5.43 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by NN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.00% EPS growth.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 1.93% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. for 2.16 million shares.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, makes high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company has market cap of $285.13 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment makes and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings.