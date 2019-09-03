1.23% to Target, Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stock; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Shorts Lowered By 4.61%

They currently have a $28.0000 target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD). Stifel Nicolaus’s target would suggest a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price. This was released in an analyst report on 3 September.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) had a decrease of 4.61% in short interest. ATRA’s SI was 7.95M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.61% from 8.33 million shares previously. With 736,600 avg volume, 11 days are for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s short sellers to cover ATRA’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 250,934 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. The firm offers NUPLAZID for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder.

Among 2 analysts covering ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ACAD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock has $4300 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 50.04% above currents $27.66 stock price. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, August 27. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $4300 target in Friday, May 31 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghost Tree Ltd Liability Corporation owns 900,000 shares. Citigroup reported 62,914 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 9.50 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.03% or 92,868 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp stated it has 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 306,161 are held by Millennium Ltd Liability Corp. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 21,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 73,760 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 89,630 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 162,835 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 1.56 million shares. Nordea Investment Management accumulated 1,000 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has 64,899 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 15,156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 43,800 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 19,942 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 52,050 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 145,530 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.33% or 1.54M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 226,977 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Parametric Assoc Limited Co owns 9,607 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 27,301 shares. Northern accumulated 525,571 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 2.43% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 274,229 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 545,911 shares in its portfolio.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $734.33 million. The Company’s clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease.