$-1.22 EPS Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX); Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Shorts Up By 7.22%

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) had an increase of 7.22% in short interest. SRTS’s SI was 103,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.22% from 96,900 shares previously. With 39,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s short sellers to cover SRTS’s short positions. The SI to Sensus Healthcare Inc’s float is 0.97%. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 486 shares traded. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has declined 21.65% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SRTS News: 01/05/2018 – Sensus Healthcare Appoints Rita Gable as Vice President of Sales – Oncology; 08/03/2018 Nicor Gas Selects Sensus for Meter Modernization Program; 19/04/2018 – SENSUS HEALTHCARE – “SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDING” GLOBAL BUSINESS WITH SRT TO MEET CONSUMER DEMAND FOR NON-INVASIVE, SKIN CANCER AND KELOID TREATMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Sensus Healthcare Appoints Dr. Isabelle Raymond as Vice Pres, Clinical Development; 19/04/2018 – Sensus Healthcare Expands International Business to Meet Rising Patient Demand for Non-Invasive Skin Cancer and Keloid Treatmen; 08/05/2018 – Sensus Healthcare Appoints Dr. Isabelle Raymond as Vice President, Clinical Development; 28/03/2018 – City of Troy Improves Customer Relationships and Billing Accuracy with Sensus AMI Solution; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 22/03/2018 – World Water Day: Utilities Conserve Water with Sensus iPERL Meters; 08/05/2018 – Sensus Healthcare Appoints Dr. lsabelle Raymond as Vice President, Clinical Development

Analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report $-1.22 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 29.79% from last quarter’s $-0.94 EPS. After having $-1.17 EPS previously, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 4.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $104.99. About 36,319 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company has market cap of $93.64 million. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its clients protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems.

More notable recent Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sensus Healthcare Ditches Northland Securities – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Prognosis For Sensus Healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The company has market cap of $3.78 billion. The company's clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Perceptive Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.16M shares. 12,559 are owned by Principal Financial Group. Opaleye Management stated it has 105,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 27,364 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru has 224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Alps has 0.04% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 82,434 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 3,558 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 15,875 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 20,564 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 400 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 2.34M shares in its portfolio. 56,800 were accumulated by Sio Capital Limited Com. Ecor1 Cap stated it has 1.00M shares or 6.76% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Mirati Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate MRTX849 in Combination with SHP2 Inhibitor TNO155 – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XBI, ARRY, MRTX, EXAS – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Mirati Therapeutics Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock And Full Exercise Of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional Shares – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Names Dr. Julie Cherrington to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.