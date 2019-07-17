$1.22 EPS Expected for DTE Energy Company (DTE); Cushing Asset Management LP Raised Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stake

Analysts expect DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report $1.22 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 10.29% from last quarter’s $1.36 EPS. DTE’s profit would be $223.52 million giving it 26.55 P/E if the $1.22 EPS is correct. After having $2.05 EPS previously, DTE Energy Company’s analysts see -40.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 702,177 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 12/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Submits 2018 Renewable Energy Plan to Michigan Regulators; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE & SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 15/04/2018 – Storms unleash tornadoes in U.S. east, record snow in Midwest; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 17/05/2018 – DTE CUTS FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 63% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Michigan approves DTE plan to build $1 bln natgas power plant; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $3,460 MLN – $3,660 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.91, EST. $1.90

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company has market cap of $23.74 billion. The company??s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial clients in southeastern Michigan. It has a 20.34 P/E ratio. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Among 4 analysts covering DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. DTE Energy had 7 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 3. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, February 11 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $125 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE Energy Company shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cap Intll Investors has 0.01% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 200,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has invested 0.12% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.04% stake. Savant Lc owns 1,824 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 175 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0% or 1,860 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,187 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.02% stake. Amer Century Cos Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 71,964 shares. Howe And Rusling has 0.03% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 1,230 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 2,447 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 35,385 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc owns 999,118 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Incorporated Oh invested in 14,745 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin Resource has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. Shares for $1.31 million were sold by ANDERSON GERARD M. On Tuesday, May 7 the insider SHAW RUTH G bought $248,540.

Among 6 analysts covering Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy Partners had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Imperial Capital.

