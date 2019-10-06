$1.21 EPS Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN); INDOOR HARVEST (INQD) Shorts Increased By 537.78%

INDOOR HARVEST CORP (OTCMKTS:INQD) had an increase of 537.78% in short interest. INQD’s SI was 57,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 537.78% from 9,000 shares previously. With 398,800 avg volume, 0 days are for INDOOR HARVEST CORP (OTCMKTS:INQD)’s short sellers to cover INQD’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.70% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0042. About 363,957 shares traded. Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report $1.21 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.47 EPS change or 27.98% from last quarter’s $1.68 EPS. WYNN’s profit would be $131.79 million giving it 22.50 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $1.44 EPS previously, Wynn Resorts, Limited’s analysts see -15.97% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.91. About 1.68M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 06/04/2018 – A source tells the NY Post that Wynn CEO Matt Maddox could be tempted to sell if the price was right; 22/03/2018 – STEPHEN WYNN REPORTS STAKE OF 7.8 PCT IN WYNN RESORTS AS OF MARCH 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn: Board Should Not Make Any Decisions Regarding Wynn Boston Harbor Until Majority of Bd Is Reconstituted; 21/03/2018 – STEPHEN WYNN – ON MARCH 20, WFLP & WYNN RESORTS ENTERED INTO REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT AS PROVIDED IN SEPARATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN STEPHEN WYNN & CO; 16/04/2018 – Pandera Systems to be a Gold sponsor at Magento Imagine 2018; 16/05/2018 – WYNN CEO SAYS WORK ON NEW VEGAS CASINO TO FOLLOW LAKE PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – HAS APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 364-DAY TERM LOAN FACILITY TO COMPANY OF UP TO $800 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN COMMENTS ON GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDATION THAT WYNN RESORTS SHAREHOLDERS “WITHHOLD” VOTES FROM LEGACY DIRECTOR JOHN HAGENBUCH; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Adds Three Women to Board in Post-Scandal Shake-Up

Indoor Harvest Corp. engages in the specializing equipment design, development, marketing, and direct-selling of commercial grade aeroponics fixtures and supporting systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $217,959. The firm sells its products under the Indoor Harvest brand for use in urban controlled environment agriculture and building integrated agriculture. It currently has negative earnings. It offers a vertical farm racking system with integrated LED lighting; and aeroponic fixtures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold Wynn Resorts, Limited shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys reported 18,679 shares stake. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp reported 195,835 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Co accumulated 37,005 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited holds 0.03% or 262,115 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 862,978 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Strs Ohio owns 262,026 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc has 2,278 shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd has invested 3.43% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 42,409 shares in its portfolio. 165,646 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Renaissance Limited Company reported 137,175 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc) owns 1,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 2,424 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability reported 52,464 shares.

