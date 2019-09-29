$1.21 EPS Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR); Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report $1.21 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.31% from last quarter’s $1.16 EPS. VAR’s profit would be $110.19 million giving it 24.41 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $1.32 EPS previously, Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 556,111 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Rev $729.9M; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115

Among 3 analysts covering Capital Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Capital Counties Properties PLC has GBX 240 highest and GBX 190 lowest target. GBX 210’s average target is -10.56% below currents GBX 234.8 stock price. Capital Counties Properties PLC had 25 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, August 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 26 by Deutsche Bank. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Add” rating and GBX 240 target in Monday, June 17 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, September 13 by Morgan Stanley. See Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) latest ratings:

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:VAR) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ U.S.-China Hope Boosts Market; S&P Flirts With New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems (VAR), Oncora Partner to Accelerate Precision Medicine in Radiation Oncology – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varian teams up with Oncora Medical in radiation oncology software – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, makes, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.76 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. It has a 32.15 P/E ratio. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

The stock increased 2.09% or GBX 4.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 234.8. About 1.35M shares traded. Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.