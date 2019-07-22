$1.21 EPS Expected for Texas Instruments (TXN); Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Decreased By $4.55 Million Its Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Stake

Analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report $1.21 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 11.68% from last quarter’s $1.37 EPS. TXN’s profit would be $1.14 billion giving it 24.23 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $1.22 EPS previously, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s analysts see -0.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $117.26. About 5.60M shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) stake by 71.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 189,449 shares as Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK)’s stock declined 5.76%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 75,536 shares with $1.88M value, down from 264,985 last quarter. Old Line Bancshares Inc now has $445.76M valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 26,611 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 26.80% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.23% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct)

Analysts await Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLBK’s profit will be $9.20 million for 12.11 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $266,741 activity. The insider MANUEL GAIL D bought 375 shares worth $10,748. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Deadrick Stephen J bought $6,900. 1,500 shares were bought by Suit John M II, worth $40,545 on Wednesday, January 30. 840 shares were bought by Rivest Jeffrey A, worth $23,016. On Monday, March 11 Shah Suhas R bought $4,898 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 182 shares. CORNELSEN JAMES W also bought $17,582 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares. 1,000 shares valued at $28,690 were bought by Proctor Gregory S JR on Friday, February 22.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc stake by 84,741 shares to 389,183 valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC) stake by 70,401 shares and now owns 1.18M shares. Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 120,714 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 13,800 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited accumulated 17,538 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Mendon reported 686,871 shares. Stifel accumulated 46,186 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation owns 81,435 shares. 9,082 were reported by Founders Financial Secs Limited Liability. Principal Fincl owns 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 13,422 shares. Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.13% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited holds 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 2,942 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 25,100 shares. Ejf Capital Llc accumulated 70,757 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,341 shares. Walthausen & Company Ltd Company accumulated 51,330 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

More notable recent Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (OLBK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Old Line Bank to Host Family Fun Event During Celebrate Damascus Festival – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: IVZ, ANET, TXN – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Texas Instruments – Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expectations Are Lower For Texas Instruments Ahead Of Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAG, TXN, ACN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $110.08 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 21.29 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 1.43 million shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 705 shares. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Adv holds 1,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Limited Liability Company has 1.52 million shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 0.05% stake. Accuvest Advisors holds 0.25% or 4,407 shares in its portfolio. California-based Utd Capital Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.31% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). London Of Virginia holds 1.36% or 1.49M shares. Edgar Lomax Com Va holds 150,725 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 4,455 shares. Eqis Management accumulated 19,872 shares. 79,595 are owned by Ancora Ltd Liability. D L Carlson Inc reported 11,065 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Company reported 246,009 shares stake.