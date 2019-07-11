$1.21 EPS Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS); NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering NewRiver Retail Ltd (LON:NRR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NewRiver Retail Ltd had 16 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Add” rating in Thursday, January 17 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 4 by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Friday, February 8 by Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 17 by Liberum Capital. Barclays Capital maintained NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) rating on Friday, February 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 250 target. The firm has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt given on Tuesday, February 19. See NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report $1.21 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 22.44% from last quarter’s $1.56 EPS. SWKS’s profit would be $208.02 million giving it 16.51 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $1.35 EPS previously, Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see -10.37% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.91. About 1.20M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F

Among 2 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Skyworks Solutions had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Needham. FBR Capital upgraded Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) rating on Monday, January 28. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $90 target.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $585,379 activity. Shares for $181,529 were sold by GAMMEL PETER L. $243,162 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was sold by ALDRICH DAVID J.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.74 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. It has a 13.35 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications.

The stock increased 4.23% or GBX 7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 172.4. About 1.85 million shares traded. NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.