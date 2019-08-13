$-1.20 EPS Expected for Peak Resorts, Inc. (SKIS); Df Dent & Co Has Boosted Brooks Automation (BRKS) Holding By $9.38 Million

Analysts expect Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) to report $-1.20 EPS on September, 10.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 37.93% from last quarter’s $-0.87 EPS. After having $0.83 EPS previously, Peak Resorts, Inc.’s analysts see -244.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 10,631 shares traded. Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) has risen 119.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SKIS News: 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts 3Q Rev $59.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Peak Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKIS); 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts 3Q EPS 53c; 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts Reports Record Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Revenue; 05/04/2018 – PEAK RESORTS INC – HUNTER MOUNTAIN SECURED ALL REQUIRED PERMITS WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO MOVE FORWARD WITH TERRAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – Mount Snow Announces Closing Date for 2017/18 Season Will be Sunday, April 22; 10/05/2018 – Peak Resorts Follows Record 2017/18 Ski Season With Packed Schedule of Summer Events and Activities; 08/03/2018 – PEAK RESORTS INC QTRLY REVENUES OF $59.3 MLN VS $56.4 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Peak Resorts Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – PEAK RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $0.53

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) stake by 13.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 323,512 shares as Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS)’s stock rose 2.00%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 2.69M shares with $78.89M value, up from 2.37 million last quarter. Brooks Automation Inc. now has $2.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.87% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 26,538 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 45,294 shares stake. North Star Mngmt Corp holds 0.18% or 52,000 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass State Bank reported 24,201 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Lc stated it has 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 21,910 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Df Dent And Inc stated it has 2.69 million shares. Eulav Asset holds 0.03% or 26,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 109,465 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.12% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Telemark Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 1.11% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). State Street Corp accumulated 1.95 million shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Parametric Port Associate Limited Co accumulated 168,739 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company holds 55,575 shares. First Republic Inv has invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $663,464 activity. Tenney Maurice H. sold $331,732 worth of stock.

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stake by 1,785 shares to 13,096 valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) stake by 16,336 shares and now owns 126,322 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.