$1.20 EPS Expected for Navistar International (NAV); ITV PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (ITVPF) Shorts Lowered By 3.22%

Analysts expect Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) to report $1.20 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.84% from last quarter’s $1.19 EPS. NAV’s profit would be $118.96M giving it 4.79 P/E if the $1.20 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Navistar International Corporation’s analysts see 13.21% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 383,148 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 03/04/2018 – NAVISTAR NAMES FRIEDRICH W. BAUMANN SVP OF STRATEGY & PLANNING; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP NAV.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.25 BLN TO $9.75 BLN; 16/04/2018 – VW VOWG_p.DE TRUCKS CFO SAYS DIVISIONAL OPERATING MARGIN TO RISE TO 9 PCT BY ABOUT 2025 FROM 6.9 PCT IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR 1Q ADJ EBITDA $104M, EST. $83.7M; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s: Navistar’s Competitive Position Is Further Enhanced by Partnership With Volkswagen Truck and Bus; 06/03/2018 Navistar Unveils Uptime-Centric Vision For Growing ReNEWed® Reman Brand; Expands Fleetrite® Private Label Parts Brand; 16/04/2018 – NAVISTAR: NO COMMENT ON SPECULATION VW MAY BOOST STAKE; 16/05/2018 – VW trucks CFO quits for personal reasons, no successor yet

ITV PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) had a decrease of 3.22% in short interest. ITVPF’s SI was 11.06 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.22% from 11.43 million shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 5822 days are for ITV PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)’s short sellers to cover ITVPF’s short positions. It closed at $1.33 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “ITV Plc Is Trying To Be “More Than TV” – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “ITV Plc. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 25, 2018 is yet another important article.

ITV plc operates commercial television channels in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $5.61 billion. The Company’s Broadcast & Online segment provides television advertising services; and broadcasts content on its family of free to air and pay channels consisting of ITV, the commercial television channel, as well as the digital channels, such as ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITV Encore, ITVBe, and CITV. It has a 9.71 P/E ratio. It also delivers content across multiple platforms, including itv.com; and pay platforms, including Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services, such as Amazon, Apple iTunes, and Netflix.

More notable recent Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Navistar International Corporation’s (NYSE:NAV) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Navistar’s Engine mid-Decade Engine Debacle Drives Customer-Focused Culture Change – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Milan to appeal Navistar ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medley Capital NAV falls; doesn’t declare a dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Choice Drives Fuel Savings For Heavy-Duty Trucks – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 0 investors sold Navistar International Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 473,166 shares or 6.16% less from 504,245 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac, a Australia-based fund reported 150,449 shares. Stanley Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 229,959 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV).

Among 4 analysts covering Navistar (NYSE:NAV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Navistar has $53 highest and $34 lowest target. $40.75’s average target is 77.17% above currents $23 stock price. Navistar had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 11. The stock of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 6.