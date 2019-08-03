$1.20 EPS Expected for Navistar International (NAV); El Paso Electric Company (EE) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) to report $1.20 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.84% from last quarter’s $1.19 EPS. NAV’s profit would be $118.97 million giving it 6.05 P/E if the $1.20 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Navistar International Corporation’s analysts see 13.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.35% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 566,401 shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 19/04/2018 – DJ Navistar International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAV); 12/04/2018 – Audi brand to be excluded from VW sportscar brand overhaul; 03/04/2018 – NAVISTAR APPOINTS FRIEDRICH W. BAUMANN AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF STRATEGY AND PLANNING; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH – RESPONDS TO REPORTS THAT SUGGEST AN ACQUISITION OF NAVISTAR BY VW T&B IS UNDER CONSIDERATION – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $700 MLN AND $750 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $200 MLN; 06/03/2018 Navistar Unveils Uptime-Centric Vision For Growing ReNEWed® Reman Brand; Expands Fleetrite® Private Label Parts Brand; 16/04/2018 – VW VOWG_p.DE TRUCKS CHIEF SAYS WANT TO ACHIEVE CAPITAL MARKET READINESS WITHIN 12 MONTHS; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Among 2 analysts covering El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. El Paso Electric Company had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 1. See El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) latest ratings:

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50 New Target: $58 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Williams Capital Group Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $55 Maintain

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal facilities, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines. It has a 27.92 P/E ratio. The firm owns or has ownership interests in various electrical generating facilities with a net dependable generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts; four 345 kilovolt transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.56. About 88,807 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 12/04/2018 – Dept Insur (TX): DWC hosts Regional Workplace Safety Seminar on May 16 in El Paso; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Rev $175.7M; 08/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 115 Of El Paso Electric Co; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – El Paso Electric Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 08/03/2018 Rep. Will Hurd: BREAKING: El Paso Electric to Provide Credits to Texas Consumers Due to Tax Reform; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 27/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Seizes 33 pounds of Methamphetamine at El Paso Port; 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold El Paso Electric Company shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 9,030 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 148,838 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 105 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Shelton Capital invested 0.02% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Credit Suisse Ag reported 54,058 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.01% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Magnetar Finance Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 4,683 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc stated it has 6,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 173,326 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 469,886 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold Navistar International Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 473,166 shares or 6.16% less from 504,245 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). 229,959 were accumulated by Stanley Capital Ltd Llc.

Among 5 analysts covering Navistar (NYSE:NAV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Navistar had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $48 target. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of NAV in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It has a 9.04 P/E ratio. It makes and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.