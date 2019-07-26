$1.19 EPS Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS); Williams Jones & Associates Has Decreased Its Citigroup Com New (C) Holding

Analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to report $1.19 EPS on August, 8.CMLS’s profit would be $20.14 million giving it 3.26 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Cumulus Media Inc.’s analysts see 5,850.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 20,808 shares traded. Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Citigroup Inc Com New (C) stake by 11.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 23,287 shares as Citigroup Inc Com New (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 170,976 shares with $10.64M value, down from 194,263 last quarter. Citigroup Inc Com New now has $163.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.45. About 6.89 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI AND SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF THEIR 15-YEAR CO-BRAND AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD RELATIONSHIP; 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup

Among 2 analysts covering Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cumulus Media Inc had 3 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Noble Financial. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Noble Financial.

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company has market cap of $262.30 million. The firm operates through Radio Station Group and Westwood One divisions. It has a 0.44 P/E ratio. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising.

More notable recent Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CUMULUS MEDIA Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cumulus Media Announces Agreement to Sell WABC to Red Apple Media for $12.5 Million – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Drive Shack Inc. (DS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cumulus Media Announces Two Strategic Transactions Nasdaq:CMLS – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CUMULUS MEDIA Reports Operating Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division stated it has 11,411 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 113,307 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Com holds 1,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Round Table Svcs Limited Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,026 shares. 727,722 were accumulated by Us Comml Bank De. Moreover, Highland Management Lp has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,000 shares. Caprock Group Inc invested in 0.36% or 30,001 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd holds 626,873 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Incorporated owns 2.95M shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Affinity Advisors Lc accumulated 170,311 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Laurion Lp has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 462,394 shares. Shine Advisory reported 1,989 shares. The North Carolina-based First Citizens National Bank & Trust And has invested 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bartlett Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Howe & Rusling holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 461 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating.