$1.19 EPS Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN); Boeing Company (the (BA) Sellers Decreased By 16.08% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report $1.19 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 7.75% from last quarter’s $1.29 EPS. ALSN’s profit would be $143.16 million giving it 9.77 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $1.32 EPS previously, Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -9.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 1.05 million shares traded or 13.49% up from the average. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend

Boeing Company (the (NYSE:BA) had a decrease of 16.08% in short interest. BA’s SI was 4.41M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 16.08% from 5.25M shares previously. With 4.40M avg volume, 1 days are for Boeing Company (the (NYSE:BA)’s short sellers to cover BA’s short positions. The SI to Boeing Company (the’s float is 0.78%. The stock increased 1.87% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $369.52. About 3.93M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS STUDYING PLANS TO INCREASE A320-FAMILY OUTPUT AS HIGH AS 75 AIRCRAFT A MONTH OVER LONGER TERM; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 24/05/2018 – The new Boeing 777 airliner will be able to retract part of its wings – a first for a commercial plane; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. The company has market cap of $5.59 billion. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. It has a 9.25 P/E ratio. The firm markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name.

Among 4 analysts covering Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 6. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 476,534 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 77,890 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 100,711 shares stake. 410 are owned by North Star Invest Mgmt. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 2.12M shares. Stephens Ar has 16,851 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nomura holds 4,446 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Stifel owns 41,444 shares. D E Shaw & Co reported 3.24M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 279,765 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability reported 156,451 shares stake. The California-based Globeflex L P has invested 0.37% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Principal Financial Inc holds 15,739 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 59,300 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity. $101,520 worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) was sold by Harker William R on Friday, January 18. Bohley G Frederick bought 5,000 shares worth $229,995.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold The Boeing Company shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank reported 12,668 shares stake. Bluestein R H Co holds 116,783 shares. Drexel Morgan Co invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Llc holds 25,268 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation holds 4,225 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Financial Engines Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,695 shares. Kistler invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blue Edge Capital Lc holds 3,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fire Group Inc Inc owns 75,000 shares. Accuvest Advsrs holds 0.19% or 898 shares. 2,565 are held by Spinnaker Trust. Burney holds 0.58% or 24,741 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 306 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 7,372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 3,263 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Landesbank with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $500 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 12. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Buy” rating and $48000 target.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $207.90 billion. It operates in five divisions: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. It has a 21.15 P/E ratio. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.