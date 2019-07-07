$1.18 EPS Expected for UMB Financial (UMBF); Logan Capital Management Raised By $7.30 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Analysts expect UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report $1.18 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.36% from last quarter’s $1.12 EPS. UMBF’s profit would be $57.90 million giving it 13.93 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $1.19 EPS previously, UMB Financial Corporation’s analysts see -0.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.73. About 117,018 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 14.31% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MLN VS $134.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End Funds; 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 31.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc acquired 62,369 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 261,869 shares with $30.89M value, up from 199,500 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 103,888 are held by Waratah Cap Advsrs Limited. Monetary Mgmt Grp has invested 5.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Asset Lc holds 182,231 shares or 3.4% of its portfolio. Redwood Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 233,128 shares. Eastern Bankshares accumulated 237,961 shares. 71,191 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 4.6% or 548,695 shares. Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 12,324 shares stake. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 391,276 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd invested in 51,101 shares. 1.48M are held by Omers Administration. North Star Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 128,669 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1.00 million shares. Eqis Mgmt stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jacobs And Company Ca invested in 137,514 shares or 2.76% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Nadella Satya sold $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 267,466 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Dycom Inds Inc Com (NYSE:DY) stake by 7,431 shares to 8,975 valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD) stake by 39,661 shares and now owns 6,634 shares. Schwab Charles Family Value Ad (SWVXX) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14500 target. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, January 31. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $113 target.

Among 2 analysts covering UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UMB Financial had 6 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, January 10 to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Thursday, January 31.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. It operates through three divisions: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. It has a 16.57 P/E ratio. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank clients through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

