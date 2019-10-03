$1.18 EPS Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB); DTF Tax-free Income (DTF)’s Sentiment Is 0.82

DTF Tax-free Income Inc (DTF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 9 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 11 sold and trimmed stock positions in DTF Tax-free Income Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 2.87 million shares, up from 2.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding DTF Tax-free Income Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 10 Increased: 3 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report $1.18 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.18 EPS. PB’s profit would be $81.02M giving it 14.43 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $1.18 EPS previously, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.1. About 354,089 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding firm for the Prosperity Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company has market cap of $4.68 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. It has a 14.39 P/E ratio. It also provides one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, agricultural real estate loans, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as debit and credit cards.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $123.01 million. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It has a 15.96 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 0.48% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. for 813,540 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 250,857 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.16% invested in the company for 324,404 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 53,501 shares.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 3,153 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.