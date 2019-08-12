$1.18 EPS Expected for Medtronic plc (MDT); Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shorts Up By 0.58%

Analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report $1.18 EPS on August, 20 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.85% from last quarter’s $1.17 EPS. MDT’s profit would be $1.58B giving it 21.54 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $1.54 EPS previously, Medtronic plc’s analysts see -23.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 6.60M shares traded or 37.64% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had an increase of 0.58% in short interest. NOG’s SI was 21.92M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.58% from 21.79M shares previously. With 5.81 million avg volume, 4 days are for Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s short sellers to cover NOG’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 5.42 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at Louisiana Energy Conference May 29; 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 2018 AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASE BY 18%-22% VS 2017; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Enters Amended Governance Agreement With Shareholder TRT Holdings; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, EXEC OFFICER TEAM; MICHAEL REGER NAMED; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL SEES FY AVG DAILY OUTPUT UP 26%-30%, SAW 18%-22%; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil Sees FY18 Average Daily Production Up 26%-30% Vs. Previous Guidance Up 18%-22%; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Provides First Quarter Update and Increases 2018 Production Guidance; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas: Under Governance Pact, TRT May Nominate Three Directors if They Own 20% Stake; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – MICHAEL REGER HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $677.54 million. The firm primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It has a 3.51 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 3,262 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 75.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $136.36 billion. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It has a 29.82 P/E ratio. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic has $121 highest and $84 lowest target. $104.44’s average target is 2.72% above currents $101.67 stock price. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. UBS has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, February 19. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold Medtronic plc shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company reported 31,933 shares. First Bancorporation And Of Newtown reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 0.28% stake. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). First Citizens Fincl Bank And reported 2,983 shares. The California-based Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Advsr Asset Incorporated reported 271,805 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has 63,014 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 9,492 shares. Lawson Kroeker Management Incorporated Ne holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 9,193 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0.07% or 6.49 million shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company has invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Company invested 1.24% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Papp L Roy & Associates invested 0.15% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The Missouri-based Enterprise Finance has invested 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

