$1.18 EPS Expected for Greif, Inc. (GEF); Marshall Wace Llp Has Raised Its Jones Lang Lasal (JLL) Position

Marshall Wace Llp increased Jones Lang Lasal (JLL) stake by 147.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp acquired 48,570 shares as Jones Lang Lasal (JLL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 81,569 shares with $12.58M value, up from 32,999 last quarter. Jones Lang Lasal now has $7.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $148.1. About 260,807 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – JLL Strengthens Financial Profile with Renewed Credit Facility; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 08/05/2018 – JLL DIV BOOST TO $0.41/SHR FROM 37C VS EST. 39C; 13/03/2018 – BEIJING — HNA Group will work with two of the biggest U.S.-based real estate services groups, a move that likely signals faster asset disposals by the Chinese conglomerate, which has run afoul of Beijing’s crackdown on debt-fueled acquisitions; 25/04/2018 – Jones Lang Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-LaSalle Investment appoints Philip Nell as head of real returns funds; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE

Analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report $1.18 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.67% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. GEF’s profit would be $62.92 million giving it 7.29 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Greif, Inc.’s analysts see 45.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 138,277 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B)

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $670,269 activity. On Tuesday, July 2 WATSON PETER G bought $490,650 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) or 15,000 shares. Hilsheimer Lawrence A. bought 3,668 shares worth $123,876. 1,190 Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares with value of $38,968 were bought by Emkes Mark A. On Wednesday, July 10 the insider Bergwall Timothy bought $16,775.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Greif, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.01% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Counselors Of Maryland owns 432,267 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). 8,400 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Price T Rowe Md owns 17,713 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 17,510 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) or 30,329 shares. 153,856 were reported by Fincl Bank Of America Corp De. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 11,653 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 3.01 million shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Axa owns 181,700 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 609,681 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Amp Ltd holds 0% or 5,900 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 213,153 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Greif Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. Bank of America maintained Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) on Thursday, March 7 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Sidoti.

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It operates in four divisions: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 1,637 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech stated it has 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). 6,310 were accumulated by Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 0.04% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 24,871 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 56,074 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Inv owns 250 shares. Etrade Capital Llc invested in 0.02% or 3,467 shares. 78,272 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 4,001 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,984 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 6.71M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 151,800 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jones Lang LaSalle had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $179 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) rating on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $184 target. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The stock of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Goldman Sachs.

