$1.18 EPS Expected for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN); Ares Commercial Real Estate Has 1.85 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to report $1.18 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.48% from last quarter’s $1.21 EPS. T_AFN’s profit would be $22.00 million giving it 11.36 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Ag Growth International Inc.’s analysts see 337.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 26,640 shares traded. Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 72 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 39 trimmed and sold equity positions in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 18.82 million shares, up from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 33 Increased: 39 New Position: 33.

Delphi Management Inc Ma holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for 127,412 shares. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owns 91,260 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc has 1.3% invested in the company for 265,000 shares. The Texas-based Beck Capital Management Llc has invested 1.18% in the stock. Bard Associates Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 128,545 shares.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 168,473 shares traded or 6.57% up from the average. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) has risen 12.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.24 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Outdoor Cultivation Can Boost Aurora Cannabis Stock – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Callon Disappointment: Mediocre Merger With Carrizo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $200,035 activity.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $435.63 million. It provides a range of financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The firm originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity.

Ag Growth International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $999.36 million. The firm offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including enclosed belt conveyors, chain conveyors, bucket elevators, truss and towers, distributors, rail and truck probes, custom configured belt conveyors, screw feders and conveyors, bulk weigh hoppers, VIS micro dosing systems, TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, and spout and connections. It has a 27.13 P/E ratio. It also provides storage and conditioning equipment comprising storage bins, temporary storage systems, aeration and conditioning systems, dust collection systems, pneumatic conveying systems, heaters, unloads, and petroleum and water storage systems; and livestock equipment, such as fencing, as well as stock tanks and waterers.

Among 3 analysts covering Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ag Growth International had 3 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Scotia Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 18. Desjardins Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report.

More notable recent Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Ag Growth International Inc.’s (TSE:AFN) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: May 17, 2019.