$1.17 EPS Expected for IDACORP, Inc. (IDA); New America High Income Fund (HYB) Sentiment Is 0.84

New America High Income Fund Inc (HYB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.49, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 16 funds opened new and increased positions, while 19 sold and decreased their stock positions in New America High Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 5.02 million shares, down from 5.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding New America High Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 13 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report $1.17 EPS on August, 1 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 4.88% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. IDA’s profit would be $58.95 million giving it 21.84 P/E if the $1.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, IDACORP, Inc.’s analysts see 39.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $102.22. About 213,662 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 14.26% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Aegon Usa Investment Management Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The New America High Income Fund Inc. for 242,405 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 1.14 million shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Founders Financial Securities Llc has 0.3% invested in the company for 111,775 shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. First Foundation Advisors, a California-based fund reported 493,346 shares.

The New America High Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. The company has market cap of $207.28 million. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $24,269 activity.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 73,545 shares traded or 20.45% up from the average. The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) has declined 0.04% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.15 billion. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. It has a 22.17 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines.

