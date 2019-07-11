$1.17 EPS Expected for IDACORP, Inc. (IDA); National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Sentiment Is 1.25

Analysts expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report $1.17 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 4.88% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. IDA’s profit would be $58.95M giving it 22.27 P/E if the $1.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, IDACORP, Inc.’s analysts see 39.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 238,162 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 14.26% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA)

National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 211 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 169 reduced and sold their stock positions in National Oilwell Varco Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 352.95 million shares, up from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding National Oilwell Varco Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 138 Increased: 149 New Position: 62.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold IDACORP, Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 79,866 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Limited Com has 0.03% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 6,869 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Tn stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 0% or 45 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 9,362 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.22% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Citadel Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 22,173 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 0.13% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Hanson Mcclain holds 101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Investment Research invested in 11,750 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 30 shares. D E Shaw And Inc invested in 34,400 shares. Amp Capital Limited invested 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 85,734 shares.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.25 billion. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. It has a 22.61 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 3.25 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells equipment and components used in gas and oil drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.75 billion. It operates through four divisions: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 6.9% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for 111,637 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Llc owns 21.20 million shares or 5.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc has 4.96% invested in the company for 508,000 shares. The United Kingdom-based Ruffer Llp has invested 4.8% in the stock. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca, a California-based fund reported 336,632 shares.

