$1.15 EPS Expected for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NCBS); SENVEST CAPITAL ORDINARY SHARES (SVCTF) Shorts Increased By 100%

Analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) to report $1.15 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.50% from last quarter’s $1.09 EPS. NCBS’s profit would be $10.75M giving it 14.19 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.36 EPS previously, Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.’s analysts see -15.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $65.27. About 21,481 shares traded. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) has risen 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NCBS News: 16/03/2018 Capgemini Names Patrick Nicolet as Chief Technology Officer

SENVEST CAPITAL INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SVCTF) had an increase of 100% in short interest. SVCTF’s SI was 200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2 days are for SENVEST CAPITAL INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SVCTF)’s short sellers to cover SVCTF’s short positions. It closed at $123.79 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $609.99 million. The firm accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.66 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

Senvest Capital Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $331.56 million. The firm invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of warrants and options to purchase or sell equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts; and private entities whose shares/units do not trade in an active market. It has a 35.59 P/E ratio. It also has investments as minority interests in private entities whose main assets are real estate properties; and non-publicly-traded real estate income trusts.