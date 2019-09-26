$1.15 EPS Expected for GATX (GATX); Westport Innovations (WPRT) Sentiment Is 1.04

Analysts expect GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) to report $1.15 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 5.74% from last quarter’s $1.22 EPS. GATX’s profit would be $41.06 million giving it 17.16 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.78 EPS previously, GATX Corporation’s analysts see -35.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.95. About 283,497 shares traded or 19.24% up from the average. GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) has declined 5.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GATX News: 04/05/2018 – GATX CORP – ENTERED INTO AN UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH UNDERWRITERS, DATED MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial Innovation; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates GATX Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’ Rating; 19/04/2018 – GATX 1Q Profit Rises 33%, Beats Market Expectations; 19/04/2018 – GATX CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $305.3 MLN VS $316.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: GATX $300m Long 10Y; IPT +170 Area; 19/04/2018 – GATX 1Q Net $76.3M; 25/05/2018 – GATX, TRINITY RAIL AMEND SUPPLY PACT TO EXTEND TO DEC. 31, 2023; 19/04/2018 – GATX 1Q EPS $1.98; 19/04/2018 – GATX CORP GATX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.55 TO $4.75

Westport Innovations Inc (WPRT) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.21, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 28 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 27 cut down and sold their stakes in Westport Innovations Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 26.95 million shares, down from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Westport Innovations Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 18 Increased: 11 New Position: 17.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 171,213 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has risen 18.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $347.59 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It currently has negative earnings. It designs, makes, and sells compressed natural gas , liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. for 1.92 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 5.66 million shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 1.43% invested in the company for 390,000 shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 1.27% in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 420,692 shares.

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Westport Fuel Systems to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Auto emissions battle rages on – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Penny-Stock Millionaire: Make Your 1st $1000000 With These 3 Hidden Gems – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Westport Innovations Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Westport Fuel Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.