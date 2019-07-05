$1.15 EPS Expected for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS); Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Decreased By $1.53 Million Its Anthem Com (ANTM) Holding

Analysts expect Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) to report $1.15 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $1.59 EPS change or 58.03% from last quarter’s $2.74 EPS. CPS’s profit would be $20.00 million giving it 9.82 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 71.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 30,412 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 61.44% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, makes, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $785.68 million. The firm operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America divisions. It has a 17.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Among 3 analysts covering Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cooper-Standard Holdings had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Roth Capital. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

