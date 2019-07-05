$1.15 EPS Expected for American International Group, Inc. (AIG); Carter William Co (CRI)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report $1.15 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $1.05 EPS. AIG’s profit would be $981.25M giving it 11.86 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.58 EPS previously, American International Group, Inc.’s analysts see -27.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 1.02M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS

Carter William Co (CRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 134 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 130 sold and decreased holdings in Carter William Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 44.27 million shares, down from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Carter William Co in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 94 Increased: 80 New Position: 54.

Valinor Management L.P. holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. for 631,615 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta owns 115,700 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.76% invested in the company for 336,598 shares. The Massachusetts-based Polaris Capital Management Llc has invested 1.74% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,849 shares.

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CRI’s profit will be $35.50 million for 29.63 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. It has a 16.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories.

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Compass Point given on Friday, February 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 15 by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Vaughan Therese M, worth $51,710 on Tuesday, May 21.

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual clients primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company has market cap of $46.55 billion. The company??s Commercial Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers?? compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; aerospace, political risk, trade credit, surety, and marine insurance; and various insurance products for small and medium sized enterprises. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers liability, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cybersecurity risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance.